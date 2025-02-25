Love & War trio Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal celebrate SLB’s birthday and Chhaava’s success in inside pics

Last night became a starry affair when filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was joined by his lead actors on his birthday. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen together for the first time ever in Love & War, arrived in style to celebrate their director. Alia and Ranbir set couple goals as they walked in, hand in hand. Vicky, on the other hand, looked smoking hot in his mustache dressed in all black. Soon after their pictures went viral, one social media user gushed, “damn vicky is such a snacc!,” whereas another claimed, “Shadi ke baad kafi handsome ho gaya 😂.” Well, inside pics are now here! Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate SLB and Chhaava

It was no less than a treat for fans to see Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal all together for the first time since their much-awaited film was announced. Well, much to the delight of fans, Alia has now taken to social media to share unseen pictures from their team celebration last night. Along with a group photo, where the actors and their director are beaming at the camera, Alia also uploaded a snap of Vicky cutting the cake as they celebrated the success of his recent release Chhaava.

In the caption below, Alia shared that the get-together last night was to celebrate their director’s birthday, Chhaava’s box office success and her film Gangubai Kathiawadi’s third anniversary. She wrote, “a quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director ✨happy birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too) & lastly many many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09 absolutely smashing the box office with chhaava!!! Chalo abhi party over … back to shoot 🤓.” With a real life bond so sweet, we can only imagine how crazy their onscreen chemistry will be in Love & War. The film arrives in theatres in 2026. How excited are you?