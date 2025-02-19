‘Vicky Kaushal, what are you?’: Alia Bhatt reviews Chhaava, lauds her Love & War co-star

Vicky Kaushal is a busy bee at the moment. After a hectic promotional spree of Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava, where the actor played the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, Vicky handed over the film to the audience. Fans and critics alike loved his performance whereas the climax tugged at their heartstrings. Now the heartthrob has shifted his focus to his next release, Love & War. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, the film marks Vicky’s first outing with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Well, ahead of the same, Alia has now shared a review of Vicky’s Chhaava. Alia Bhatt showers love on Vicky Kaushal

Alia Bhatt took to her official social media handle today to share a picture of Vicky Kaushal as Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj along with a mini review of his film. Alia wrote, “Vicky Kaushal! What are you????? Cannot get over your performance in Chhaava! @vickykaushal09.” We are guessing Alia caught a show of Chhaava last night and was blown away by Vicky’s performance, much like the entire country. Well, Alia’s review of Chhaava will surely convince even those who haven’t watched the film yet to book their tickets.

Alia Bhatt reviews Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava

While Love & War is Vicky’s first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it marks an onscreen reunion for the actor and his co-stars Ranbir and Alia. In 2018, Vicky and Alia blew us away with their chemistry in Karan Johar and Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. Even though the film was a spy thriller, Vicky and Alia’s fresh pairing and subtle love story was definitely a major highlight. A month later that same year, Vicky and Ranbir left audiences gushing over their bromance in Sanju. RK played the role of actor Sanjay Dutt in this biopic whereas Vicky portrayed the character of his best friend. Well, we can’t wait to see the trio together for the very first time when Love & War arrives in theatres in 2026.