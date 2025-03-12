Menu Explore
Aamir Khan leaves Ranbir Kapoor bruised by calling him ‘Ranbir Singh’; latter hits back ‘Main unko Salman bulau?’

ByMahima Pandey
Mar 12, 2025 01:47 PM IST

Alia Bhatt unveils Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor's ‘battle’ and it is definitely the most iconic, hilarious thing you'll see on the internet today

Yesterday, Alia Bhatt took social media by storm when she announced an unexpected collaboration between her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor and Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. She called it a ‘battle of the best’ where we would witness Aamir and Ranbir against each other, AK vs RK. This obviously left the internet intrigued, eagerly waiting for the big reveal today. The project would mark their reunion after Aamir’s 2014 film PK, where Ranbir joined him in a cameo. Are they coming together for a music video, a film or maybe an OTT series? Well, the answer is finally here and their collab is sure to leave you in splits.

Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah come together for an epic ad
Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah come together for an epic ad

In the video unveiled by Alia Bhatt on her Instagram handle, Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan get into a battle as promised. It all begins with cricketer Rishabh Pant asking Aamir for a photograph with Ranbir. Things start going downhill when Aamir introduces Ranbir as Ranbir Singh, the biggest star of the generation, referring to RK’s contemporary Ranveer Singh. Team India’s captain Rohit Sharma jumps in to correct him, but Aamir shrugs it off by stating, “Ek hi baat hai yaar. Dono handsome munde hain.” Aamir goes on to pull Ranbir’s cheeks, leaving him flabbergasted. Irked by this, Ranbir goes to Hardik Pandya and says, “Aise kaise Kapoor ko Singh bol diya? Main unko Salman bulau toh?”

Aamir then takes a dig at Salman’s actor-filmmaker brother Arbaaz Khan, who turns up behind him with a hilarious reaction. Ranbir, on the other hand, claims, “60 ke ho gaye hain, sathiya gaye hain. Retire hone bolo unko.” Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah enjoy a laugh when former says ‘Raita Aamir sir ne phaila diya’. Up next, Ranbir claims that Aamir is jealous of him because he’s a just Khan whereas RK is ‘Khandaan’. That’s when Jackie Shroff makes a funny cameo. Aamir even reveals that he's prepping for Ghajini 2 at the moment. At the end of this hilarious war, which is an advertisement for Dream 11, Ranbir and Aamir decide to battle it out on the field and choose players for their cricket teams.

This 2 minutes 25 seconds long advertisement was one of the most hilarious things we have seen all week. Ranbir and Aamir truly brought their A-game to this commercial. You can only imagine how crazy audiences would go if the two ever came together for a film! Alia, if you’re listening, please make it happen with your next Instagram post.

