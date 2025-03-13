Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt request paps not to take unauthorised pics of daughter Raha, talk about legal action

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will be turning 32 this week on March 15. Ahead of the same, she and her star husband Ranbir Kapoor celebrated her birthday in advance with the media in a special event today. The two then jetted off to Alibaug for a joint birthday and Holi celebration. So what did the star couple talk to the media about? Much to our delight, Ranbir spilled the beans about their upcoming films Love & War and Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev. But the couple also talked about their 2-year-old daughter Raha’s privacy, urging the shutterbugs to stop using her pictures without their consent. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at latter's birthday celebration with the media(AFP)

At the event, Ranbir Kapoor explained that he does not see the need to take a legal route, as he considers the paparazzi and media to be his family. He believes that the actors and media have an understanding where if one requests the other for something, it will be acknowledged. Hence, the couple requested paparazzi not to take unauthorised pictures of their daughter Raha, who has now become an internet sensation due to her last few interactions with the shutterbugs. Alia Bhatt agreed to this and explained that they don’t want to take any legal action. However, if their request is repeatedly being ignored, then they won’t have another choice.

While Ranbir and Alia did not specify, this appeal seems to come in light of the recent robbery incident that occurred at Ranbir’s actor cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bandra house. During the same, her husband Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by a knife as he put himself between the intruder and his family, to protect his sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh. Ever since then, Kareena has requested shutterbugs not to click her sons.

Well, Alia and Ranbir are trying to protect their daughter as parents and have taken this decision for her betterment. The media present understand the same and will continue to respect their privacy.