‘Lots of Jaats in Pakistan’: Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda talk about backlash received by Pakistani actors

Back in 2016, following the Uri attack, Indian film associations had imposed a ban on Pakistani artists working in Bollywood. It has been 9 years since then. So last week when Fawad Khan announced his Bollywood comeback with the film Abir Gulaal, opposite Indian actor Vaani Kapoor, he took social media by storm. Fans were delighted and many claimed that Bollywood is ‘healing’. However, some were disappointed with the news and opposed the film’s release, such as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, IIFTD's Ashoke Pandit and FWICE's BN Tiwari. Well, here's what Bollywood stars Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda have to say about it. Randeep Hooda and Sunny Deol at the HT City office

Today on April 7, Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda arrived in the HT City Delhi office with their Jaat co-star Viineet Kumar Siingh for HT City's Stars In the City. When asked about their opinion on the debate surrounding a ban on Pakistani artists in India with Fawad Khan's return to Bollywood, Sunny replied, “I wouldn’t like to go into the political side because that’s where things start getting messy. We are actors, we work for everyone all over the world even if somebody is watching it or not, we are for everyone.”

Sunny paaji went on to add, “Toh aisi koi baat nahi hai and I think the more the way the world is becoming, should stay global and let there be no countries. That’s the way it should be.” Meanwhile, a real-life Jaat on a mission to promote his film Jaat, Randeep Hooda chimed in to wittily state, “There are a lot of Jaats in Pakistan, by the way.”

Also starring Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher and Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan, Jaat has been directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni. It stars Randeep as the badass antagonist while Sunny portrays the role of a ‘Jaat’, a vigilante. In the trailer of the upcoming action thriller, Sunny left fans with goosebumps when he said, “Yeh dhai kilo ke haath ki taakat poora North dekh chuka hai. Ab, South dekhega.” How excited are you to see Sunny paaji in and as Jaat when the film arrives in theatres on April 10?