Home / Htls / Ht Leadership Summit 2021 / Before 2014, India was in a state of 'policy paralysis’: Amit Shah at HTLS 2021
ht leadership summit 2021

Before 2014, India was in a state of 'policy paralysis’: Amit Shah at HTLS 2021

Amit Shah was speaking during a session moderated by Shashi Shekhar, the editor-in-chief of Hindustan, on the final day of HTLS 2021.
Union home minister Amit Shah spoke at the fifth and final day of the HTLS 2021 where he said that India's dignity suffered before 2014.(HT Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah spoke at the fifth and final day of the HTLS 2021 where he said that India's dignity suffered before 2014.(HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 04, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday India witnessed a stable government after 2014, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power, and the country has been on a path of development as he gave the keynote address at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday.

“In 2014, India received a form of stability after decades of coalition politics at the Centre. This was seven years before Covid-19 hit us. Before 2014, India was in a state of ‘policy paralysis’,” Amit Shah said while speaking during a session moderated by Shashi Shekhar, the editor-in-chief of Hindustan, on the final day of HTLS 2021.

The home minister said India's dignity suffered before 2014 and every minister thought they were the prime minister and people started questioning the multi-party democracy.

“The main reason was there was no delivery. PM Modi has successfully solved many issues with patience and planning. PM Modi included 80 crore people who were never a part of the country's progress,” he said.

Also Read | HTLS 2021: Oppn can fight it out for No 2, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

With Direct Benefit Transfer or DBT, poverty alleviation, rural electrification and other programmes, PM Modi ensured the participation of everyone in the country's progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
htls htls 2021 amit shah hindustan times leadership summit + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out