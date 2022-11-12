‘My replacement…': What Boris Johnson said on Rishi Sunak, India at HTLS 2022

The United Kingdom cabinet have more Indian-origin ministers than ever before, Boris Johnson said on Saturday as he also spoke about Rishi Sunak, his successor. “Even my replacement is of Indian-Origin," he underlined as he referred to the UK's new Prime Minister who took charge last month.

Speaking at the 20th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the former UK PM spoke about the Ukraine war, coronavirus, pandemic and geopolitics. Answering a question about the UK having a premier of South Asian descent, he said: “It's fantastic. Our party - the Conservative Party - looks at the future. We even have had three female prime ministers, more than India,” he shared.

India has become the number one supplier of overseas students to the UK, the former premier of the country further pointed out, as he said: "Hundred and eight thousand Indian students in UK to support our education industry". He also recalled the warm welcome he had received during his India visit. "No mission that I have led has been as successful as the one in April this year, we arrived in Gujarat and was greeted like Sachin Tendulkar!" Johnson said.

Stressing that "China is a giant fact of our lives," he further stressed, "The UK and India have massive trade relations with China. It is a fifth of humanity. We have to work with China. We have to try to engage with China. But we also have to be very wary."

The comment came amid his remarks on the Ukraine war. "This disastrous miscalculation by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will severely weaken Russia and greatly strengthen China," he had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON