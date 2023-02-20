‘… more valuable than that of Adani, Ambani’: Yoga guru Ramdev in Goa

In Goa, Yoga guru Ramdev has said the three days he was in the state were more valuable than the time of billionaire industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. The founder of Patanjali Ayurved, a multinational conglomerate holding company, said corporates use 99 per cent of their time on self-interest, while the time of a seer is for the good of all, news agency PTI reported.

Addressing a function organised to felicitate his aide Acharya Balkrishna in the presence of Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and Union minister Shripad Naik in Panaji on Sunday, said "I have come here for three days from Haridwar. The value of my time is more than that of Adani, Ambani, Tata, Birla. Corporates spend 99 per cent of their time in self-interest, whereas a seer's time is for common good."

Ramdev hailed Balkrishna for reviving Patanjali from a sick company to a firm with a turnover of ₹40,000 crore this financial year due to his professional governance, transparent management and accountability.

The dream of making India “param vaibhavshali” can be achieved by creating empires like Patanjali.

On Saturday, Ramdev claimed that cancer cases increased in the country after the Covid-19 pandemic, but medical experts said there was no correlation between the two and the rise in cases was a normal phenomenon.

Cancer cases have been rising by five per cent annually and it has nothing to do with the pandemic, a renowned oncologist said. Ramdev made the remark while speaking before a gathering early morning at Miramar beach in Goa where his Patanjali Yog Samiti hads organised a yoga camp.

