1 dead, 8 hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas at Andhra pharma factory

At least one person died and eight others were hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas fumes in a pharma company in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district, PTI cited police officials as saying on Wednesday. Police investigate the toxic gas leak incident at Tagore Pharma Laboratories in Parawada, (PTI)

The incident took place at the Parawada Pharma City around 4:30 pm on Tuesday. An official said that affected workers began showing symptoms somewhere around midnight.

He noted that a total of nine workers were hospitalised. Of them, one died, two are critical, and the remaining six are undergoing treatment.

"Without taking any precautions, the workers cleaned fumes emanating from a reactor which underwent heavy pressure build-up while mixing Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) and chloroform. In that process, they inhaled those fumes," the official told news agency PTI.

The side effects of the toxic gas did not show up immediately. Hours later, around midnight, the workers began experiencing coughing and breathing issues.

Police said that the company management did not alert the workers about the dangers of inhaling the toxic gas fumes, adding that a case will be registered over the incident.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed concern over the incident at Tagore Pharma, urging the TDP government to provide quality treatment to the hospitalized workers and provide relief to the kin of the deceased.

Additionally, YSRCP leader Gudivada Amarnath told news agency ANI that such incidents have been taking place frequently. He appealed to the government to take the matter seriously and take strict action against companies responsible for the same.

"I don't find any of the ministers coming and visiting the spots or consoling the patients in hospitals. This is not a political issue, this is an incident that has taken place due to the company," Amarnath added.

Noting that the state government's role is to conduct safety audits every three to six months, the former Andhra minister said that the norms followed by the company should be strictly monitored by the authorities.