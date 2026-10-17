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1 killed, several injured as DTC bus hits people in Delhi's Anand Parbat

Stones were pelted at the bus, damaging its windowpanes, before the police arrived.

Published on: Oct 17, 2026, 12:54:25 IST
ANI |
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One person was killed and several others were injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit people on DBG Road in Delhi's Anand Parbat area on Saturday.

The bus driver is being traced. (Screengrab: X/ @PTI_News)
The bus driver is being traced. (Screengrab: X/ @PTI_News)

The woman driving the bus is being traced.

Stones were pelted at the bus, damaging its windowpanes, before the police arrived.

An eyewitness, speaking to ANI, said, "...A woman was driving the bus. 2-3 people got hit and were injured; one died on the spot. One scooty is still stuck under the bus."

Another eyewitness said, "A woman was driving the bus. An incident occurred 1.5 months ago and even then no action was taken..."

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, in a separate incident, eight passengers were killed and more than six others were injured after a bus overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota.

District Collector Peeyush Samariya said, "Eight people have been brought dead so far. All critical patients have been shifted to the ICU, and their treatment has begun."

The bus was carrying passengers from Madhya Pradesh to Khatu Shyam when the accident happened.

 
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