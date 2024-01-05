close_game
News / India News / 10 million register for PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha event on January 29

10 million register for PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha event on January 29

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 05, 2024 06:46 PM IST

‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ is an annual event during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents ahead of board examinations

New Delhi: As many as 10 million students, teachers and parents have registered to participate in the seventh edition of the annual ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ event, making it the highest ever registration, the union education ministry said on Friday.

Two students and a teacher from each state and UT and winners of the Kala Utsav and Veer Gatha competition may be invited as special guests for the main event. (ANI)
Two students and a teacher from each state and UT and winners of the Kala Utsav and Veer Gatha competition may be invited as special guests for the main event. (ANI)

‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ is an annual event during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents ahead of board examinations and responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students.

The seventh edition of the event will be held on January 29 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Nearly 4,000 participants will attend the programme physically, and two students and a teacher from each state and UT and winners of the Kala Utsav and the Veer Gatha competition may be invited as special guests for the main event, the ministry said.

“As of 5th January 2024, over 90 lakh students, more than 8 lakh teachers and around 2 Lakh parents have registered so far on the MyGov portal. This shows the extensive enthusiasm among students nationwide, eager to participate in this distinctive event and interact with the Prime Minister,” the statement said.

Last year, the event witnessed around 38.80 lakh registrations, including students, parents and teachers.

Meanwhile, the ministry has also announced to several activities in the run up to the main event, starting from 12th January 2024, which is marked as Youth Day, until January 23.

“A bouquet of activities shall be organised at school level, which will include joyful learning activities like marathon run, music competition, meme competition, nukkad natak (neighbourhood theatre), student-anchor-student-guest discussions, etc. On the last day, 23rd January 2024 i.e. birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, a Painting Competition shall be organised in 500 districts across the country. The topics shall include Chandrayan, the sporting success of India, etc. – which showcase how examinations can be an Utsav of Life,” the ministry added.

Friday, January 05, 2024
