The Telangana government late on Sunday night dismissed 10 police personnel belonging to the Telangana Special Police (TGSP) from service on charges of violating discipline and indulging in agitations and strikes in different battalions of the police force, a senior official of the TGSP said on Monday. 10 TGSP personnel dismissed from service on disciplinary grounds, cops gear up to step up stir

The dismissed personnel are G Ravikumar from 3rd Battalion, Ibrahimpatnam; K Bhushan Rao from 6th Battalion, Kothagudem; V Ramakrishna and SK Shafi from 12th Anneparthi Battalion; K Lakshminarayana, S Karunakar Reddy, T Vamshi, B Ashok, R Srinivas and Armed Reserve sub-inspector T Sairam from 17th Battalion, Siricilla.

An official statement from TGSP additional director general Sanjay Kumar Jain said that these personnel instigated protests within battalion premises and public areas across the state despite warning to desist.

For the last two days, the TGSP personnel have been staging protests in uniform across Hyderabad and other regions demanding weekly offs and calling for implementation of “One Police” policy, which will allow TGSP personnel to be incorporated into regular law enforcement roles, granting them access to the same benefits and career advancements as their counterparts.

Previously, battalion constables were allowed leave every 15 days, but a new manual extended this interval to 26 days. The constables raised slogans demanding that their superiors address their concerns and eliminate differences within the department.

The dismissal of the 10 police personnel came a day after 39 special police constables were placed under suspension for resorting to agitations and dharnas in their respective battalions.

“Their actions are deemed as compromising public interest and battalion discipline. They were dismissed under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution,” Jain said.

He said that some TGSP personnel were engaged in agitations on battalion campus in Telangana as well as on streets in several places, including Hyderabad.

“To reinforce discipline and uphold the core values of the Telangana Special Police (TGSP), certain personnel have been dismissed from service following their involvement in unauthorised agitations and strikes, both in public spaces across Telangana, including Hyderabad,” the statement said.

The police personnel, despite repeated warnings and opportunities to refrain from disruptive behaviour, engaged in actions that severely undermined Battalion discipline, threatened operational cohesion, and tarnished the image of the force.

“The dismissed personnel allegedly incited unrest within the battalions, leading to a detrimental impact on morale and efficiency. Their actions represent a direct violation of conduct expected from government servants, including integrity, devotion to duty, and adherence to rules that prevent behaviour likely to bring disgrace to the force as well as disruption of morale among the force. Such conduct disrupts the internal discipline necessary for TGSP to fulfil its mission of maintaining peace and security across Telangana,” the statement said.

It added that an investigation was initiated to examine the specifics of these incidents, with senior officials instructed to monitor battalion activities closely and reinforce a disciplined, respectful work environment.

“Strict disciplinary action will continue to be enforced against any personnel found violating conduct standards. It is also to inform that indiscipline in uniform forces is a very serious matter that attracts provision of the Police Forces (Restrictions of Rights) Act and the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act and liable to be penalised as per law. Violation of rules attracts criminal action,” Jain said in the statement.

The officials also said they were examining grievances on merits, and personnel could be raised in the “darbar” with the officers.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police on Monday promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNS banning every kind of gathering of five or more people, processions, dharnas, rallies and public meetings, in the wake of reports that the TGSP personnel, along with their spouses and children were planning to stage a dharna near the state secretariat.

Tight security arrangements with hundreds of policemen have been made in and around the secretariat. Similarly, heavy police forces were posted at Dharna Chowk near NTR Stadium to prevent any kind of agitations by the TGSP forces.