1,000 drones to light up Delhi sky at ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony today

A thousand drones will dazzle the sky above national capital Delhi for the first time ever, as part of a drone show which will be the highlight of the ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony today, the Union defence ministry informed.

The event, scheduled at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Saturday will be graced by President and Supreme Commander of the armed forces, Ram Nath Kovind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will also be among the many dignitaries who will witness the show.

According to the defence ministry, the 10-minute drone show will commemorate the 75 years of Independence, that is being celebrated this year as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. It has been conceptualised, designed, produced and choreographed under the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative.

The drone show has been organised by startup 'Botlab Dynamics' and supported by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and the Department of Science and Technology, the ministry stated.

In the duration of 10 minutes, around 1,000 drones fabricated through indigenous technology will fly up with synchronised background music played during the drone show.

"Martial musical tunes with Indian fervour will be the flavour of the ceremony this year. A total of 26 performances will enthral the spectators with foot-tapping music played by the bands of Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)," the ministry said.

The first band to perform at the event will be Massed Band, playing the 'Veer Sainik' tune, followed by Pipes and Drums Band, CAPF Band, Air Force Band, Naval Band, Army Military Band and Massed Bands. The principal conductor of the ceremony will be Commander Vijay Charles D'Cruz, the ministry stated.

The event will come to a close with the ever-popular tune of 'Sare Jahan Se Acha'.

'Beating Retreat' is a centuries-old military tradition that dates back to the days when troops disengaged from the battle at sunset. As soon as the buglers sounded the retreat, the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield.

This custom of standing still during the sounding of retreat has been retained to this day. Drumbeats sounded on the occasion recall the days when troops were called on to their quarters in the evening. Colours and standards are cased and flags lowered at retreats.

(With agency inputs)

