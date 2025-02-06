What is deportation, and why does the US send back nationals to home countries?

The US h deported 104 Indian nationals who were illegally residing in the United States. The Indians, travelling in a military aircraft landed at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday. This marked the first batch of deportations of Indian immigrants under the Donald Trump administration's stringent immigration policies. Security personnel escort Gujarat natives deported from US after they were brought to the Ahmedabad airport.(PTI)

Among the deported individuals, 33 hailed from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, 3 from Maharashtra, 3 from Uttar Pradesh, and 2 from Chandigarh, according to sources. The group included 19 women and 13 minors, including a four-year-old boy and two girls, aged five and seven.

The deportation follows recent talks between India and the United States about addressing illegal immigration, which has become a prominent issue since Trump assumed office last month. The deportation also aligns with broader US immigration enforcement measures, signaling a more robust approach to curbing illegal immigration from various countries, including India.

While the United States has previously deported Indian nationals under prior administrations, this is the first time a military aircraft has been used to carry out such an operation.

What is deportation and who are deported from US?

Deportation refers to the process of removing a non-citizen from the US due to violations of immigration law. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency oversees the deportation process, which can occur for several reasons: violations of visa status, criminal activity, or posing a threat to public safety.

Deportations from the US have been a point of tension for many years, with non-citizens who violate immigration laws or overstay their visas facing the possibility of removal.

An individual found violating any of these laws is first detained and taken to a detention centre. They stay there until they are produced before the immigration court, which is under the Department of Justice. The court then reviews if the immigrant wants asylum and based on the circumstance, it orders removal.

In certain cases, non-citizens may opt for voluntary departure, but expedited removals are also common when an individual has violated entry requirements or is caught using fraudulent documents.

Deportation process

Typically, when immigrants are detained for violating US immigration laws, they are taken to a detention center. They may be held until their case is reviewed in court, and a judge determines whether they are eligible to remain in the US or if they should be deported. In some cases, expedited removal occurs without a court hearing, particularly when immigrants arrive without proper documentation or violate other entry requirements.

Once the removal order is issued, most deportations are carried out by air, though some may involve a combination of air and ground transportation. The US government covers the cost of deportation, with the deported individuals typically being sent back to their home countries.

Impact on US-India ties

The deportation of these 104 individuals is the first such high-profile move since the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration. While this marks a significant step in the US' immigration policy, it also comes amidst growing diplomatic discussions between India and the US on migration issues.

As the US remains India’s largest trading partner, both nations are eager to enhance their strategic partnership, particularly in light of China’s growing influence in Asia. India, on its part, is keen to explore opportunities to make it easier for its skilled workers to obtain US visas, further cementing the ties between the two nations.

Both sides are expected to address migration concerns when Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with President Donald Trump next week. The meeting is expected to include discussions on improving immigration processes, particularly for Indian professionals seeking to work in the US.