Vivek Ramaswamy's exit from Musk-led DOGE was over his H-1b visa remarks: Report

Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy stepped down as the co-leader of the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) just 69 days after being appointed. The move comes after mounting pressure from key Republican figures and Elon Musk himself, who reportedly grew frustrated with Ramaswamy's recent public remarks. Vivek Ramaswamy with Elon Musk at the Capitol in Washington.(AP)

According to a Politico report, Ramaswamy's exit follows a controversial post on X (formerly Twitter) where he criticized American culture and its hiring practices, particularly the H-1B visa program. The backlash from this statement, which aligned with Musk’s and former President Donald Trump’s views on American workforce dynamics, ultimately hastened his departure from DOGE.

"Vivek just burned through the bridges, and he finally burned Elon," one Republican strategist close to Trump’s circle said. "Everyone wanted him out before the tweet - but kicked him to the curb when that came out."

In the now-viral post, Ramaswamy claimed that American companies prioritize hiring foreign workers over US citizens due to a cultural obsession with mediocrity rather than excellence.

His remarks sparked heated debate, attracting over 118 million views and 51,000 comments. Critics accused him of undermining American workers and deepening divides within the GOP, while some aligned with his critique of the nation's immigration policies.

What is H-1b visa?

The H-1B is a nonimmigrant visa programme that allows employers in the US to temporarily employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require highly specialised knowledge. Indians make up the majority of the H-1B visa holders in the US. Indians accounted for 72.3% of the 386,000 H-1B visas in 2023.

What's in store for Vivek Ramaswamy now?

Though Ramaswamy's departure from DOGE has sparked mixed reactions, it underscores the influence Elon Musk holds over the Trump administration. The tech billionaire, who has increasingly embedded himself in political conversations, appears to have played a central role in ousting Ramaswamy from his role within DOGE. This is the latest sign of Musk's dominance as a power player in the Republican fold, suggesting more potential turbulence ahead for the Trump administration's inner workings.

Ramaswamy, 39, is now focusing on a new political venture: running for Ohio Governor in 2026. Ramaswamy, a first-generation Indian American entrepreneur who gained prominence with his critique of corporate America and his support for anti-woke policies, is hoping to pivot his political career towards state-level leadership. His campaign will likely face intense scrutiny, given his recent remarks on cultural issues and foreign worker programs.

Despite the fallout, Ramaswamy expressed gratitude for his time at DOGE, emphasizing his ongoing support for Trump’s broader political agenda. In a statement shared on X, he said, "It was my honor to help support the creation of DOGE. I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government. I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we’re all-in to help President Trump make America great again!"