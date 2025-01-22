Vivek Ramaswamy ejected from Elon Musk's DOGE over a tweet? Internet speculates

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American entrepreneur who sought the 2024 Republican nomination for US president, has left the newly-established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the White House said on Monday. His exit from DOGE was confirmed hours after Donald Trump's historic inauguration as the 47th US president of the country. Trump had selected him to lead DOGE alongside billionaire Elon Musk, the White House announced on Monday. Vivek Ramaswamy was supposed to work with Elon Musk at DOGE.

“It was my honour to help support the creation of DOGE. I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining the government,” Ramaswamy said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

According to a Politico report quoting three sources who requested anonymity, Musk wanted Ramaswamy out of DOGE in recent days. What irked many Republicans, according to the report, is a post on X by Ramaswamy in December, when he ranted about American culture, which, according to him, "venerated mediocrity over excellence".

"The reason top tech companies often hire foreign-born & first-generation engineers over 'native' Americans isn’t because of an innate American IQ deficit (a lazy and wrong explanation). A key part of it comes down to the c-word: culture," Ramaswamy said in a long note on X on December 26, triggering a heated debate.

"Our American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long."

Ramaswamy, the son of Indian immigrants, said the American culture celebrates the "prom queen over the math Olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian", and that this will not produce the best engineers.

Ramaswamy, 39, was seen as a close confidant of Donald Trump and JD Vance, who was sworn in as the US vice president.