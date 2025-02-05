How will Trump's extreme vetting order affect US Visa screenings for Indians? Here's what Indian Americans think

Indian Americans actively discuss presidential executive orders that President Donald Trump made during his first ten days in office. Through his executive orders, President Donald Trump introduced policies that affect South Asians, specifically targeting Indian immigrants through birthright citizenship exclusion and H-1B visa program reform and faster removal of the undocumented population. President Trump's recent executive orders have ignited debate among Indian Americans (Image for Rep), focusing on immigration policies and their effects on U.S.-India relations.

Numerous members of the Indian diaspora evaluate how President Donald Trump's decisions will influence immigration rules, trade relations, and the state of U.S.-India relations with the Hindustan Times.

‘In the next 2-3 months, there will be purposeful disruptions’

Naren Bakshi, 81, from San Jose, CA, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and founder of Crack the Wellness Code, acknowledges that America remains a land of opportunity for immigrants. “Until quite recently, 95% of avenues for immigrants from India to come to the U.S. were legal,” he told Hindustan Times in an email.

“The Modi Government has said that we will take our illegal immigrants back. That is the right thing to do,” he lauded.

On H-1B visas, he shows optimism, saying, “The tech and healthcare sectors in the U.S. will fight for them.” However, he warns that Trump’s rapid policy rollout could cause short-term instability. “In the next 2-3 months, there will be purposeful disruptions,” he predicts.

‘Tariffs will be a complex issue to resolve’

Sanjeev Joshipura, 47, from Washington, D.C., Executive Director at Indiaspora, believes deportations of undocumented Indians will not strain U.S.-India relations as long as the process is lawful.

However, he warns that tariffs will require “diplomatic statecraft, calm heads, and delicate negotiations” between both nations. “The relationship is mature enough that disagreements in a few areas won’t jeopardize the comprehensive friendship.”

‘The U.S. is no longer a first choice for a lot of bright people in India’

Ashish Goyal, 50, from Danville, CA, a technology professional, describes Trump’s early days in office as “both aggressive and intense.”

“I don’t see the H1B program changing a lot under President Trump. We saw at least 4-5 tech CEOs with him on stage and all of them are big beneficiaries of the H1B Visa Program. Elon Musk has come out publicly in his support for the H1B Program and even against Trump’s MAGA base,” he told HT.

“Unlike the 1990s, now the U.S. is no longer a dream destination. Top talent is not very excited to come to the U.S.” On tariffs, he believes Trump must fulfil his campaign promises and sees trade negotiations between Trump and Modi as pivotal.

‘Those valued by American companies stand a better chance’

Vinita Gupta, 75, from Woodside, CA is unfazed by Trump’s immigration policies. “Technology companies in the U.S. have R&D centres in India and are resilient enough to re-adjust when necessary. I am not worried,” she says.

“President Trump's close confidants have also expressed support for US college-degreed immigrants to be offered an easy path towards permanent residency in the US, contributing to US innovation. This will be great for India and the Indian education system that produces such talent.”

She welcomes reforms prioritizing higher-paid H-1B applicants over a lottery system, stating, “I hope those valued by American companies stand a better chance.”

‘Extreme vetting will increase delays and denials’

Sameer Khedekar, Founder and Managing Attorney of Vanguard Visa Law Firm, warns that Trump’s ‘Extreme Vetting’ order will lead to stricter visa screenings, causing “a serious increase in visa background checks, delays, and denials.” He notes that while Trump has not directly altered the H-1B program, the Biden administration previously modernized it to align with 21st-century workforce needs.

“This rule safeguards key aspects of the H-1B program, modernizing it to better align with the needs of 21st-century immigrants, like allowing sole founders to sponsor their own H-1B Visa. The rule also increases compliance efforts, mandating site visits for all H-1B companies to ensure there is no fraud taking place,” he added.

On tariffs, Khedekar believes India’s agreement to repatriate 18,000 undocumented Indian migrants has helped maintain favourable U.S.-India trade relations.