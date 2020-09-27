e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 10th al-Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested

10th al-Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested

On September 19, nine operatives -- three from Kerala and six from West Bengal -- were arrested after the agency learnt that they were planning single wolf attacks as human bombs.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 05:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
One Samim Ansari was arrested by the NIA in association with Special Task Force (STF), West Bengal.
One Samim Ansari was arrested by the NIA in association with Special Task Force (STF), West Bengal.(HT Photo)
         

A week after nine al-Qaeda operatives were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly planning to carry out major terror strikes, another arrest was made from West Bengal on Saturday.

One Samim Ansari was arrested by the NIA in association with Special Task Force (STF), West Bengal.

On September 19, nine operatives -- three from Kerala and six from West Bengal -- were arrested after the agency learnt that they were planning single wolf attacks as human bombs.

The suspects, according to the agency officials, acquired large quantities of weapons, country-made firearms, locally fabricated body armour, jihadi literature, and literature used for making explosives. They were planning attacks at numerous locations including Delhi-NCR, Kochi and Mumbai.

In a statement released after the arrest of the nine suspects last week, the NIA said, “As per the preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region. For this purpose, the module was actively indulging in fundraising and a few members of the gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country.”

tags
top news
Covid-19 deaths in India near 1 million
Covid-19 deaths in India near 1 million
10th al-Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
10th al-Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
‘All must unite against Centre’, says SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
‘All must unite against Centre’, says SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
Centre orders early procurement of paddy in Punjab, Haryana at MSP
Centre orders early procurement of paddy in Punjab, Haryana at MSP
State polls, regional outreach among the key reasons for BJP team rejig
State polls, regional outreach among the key reasons for BJP team rejig
Donald Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Donald Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In