9 Al Qaeda operatives arrested by NIA in raids conducted in West Bengal, Kerala

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 09:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
(Representative image)
         

National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested nine Al Qaeda operatives in raids at various locations in Kerala and West Bengal.

Six terrorists were arrested from West Bengal and three from Kerala. They were reportedly planning to plant human bombs and carry out lone wolf attacks.

According to people who are a part of the investigation, more terrorists are likely to be arrested in this case.

More details are awaited

