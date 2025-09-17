11 militants arrested in Manipur; arms cache including M16 rifle seized

Imphal: Security forces on Tuesday arrested 11 cadres from four banned underground groups during intelligence-based raids at five locations in Manipur, recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition, including a US-made M16 rifle, police said. One US-made M16 rifle, five Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifles, three Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), two .303 rifles, and 26 different magazines were seized from the three arrested cadres of KCP (PWG), police said. (Representative photo)

Police officers said those arrested include six cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) faction, one cadre of the Socialist Revolutionary Party Kangleipak (SOREPA), two cadres of the United National Liberation Front (Koireng faction), and two cadres of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Three cadres of KCP (PWG) — Md Shagir Khan (28) from Khabeisoi Maning, Oinam Amitkumar Singh (28) from Khurai Khongnang Makhong in Imphal East district, and Thanshok Awungshi Shimray (37) of Khangkhui Khunou village in Ukhrul district — were arrested from Lilong Bazar.

“One US-made M16 rifle, five Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifles, three Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), two .303 rifles, and 26 different magazines were seized from their possession,” an officer said.

Another three cadres — Thangjam Yaiphaba Meitei (31), Sanjrambam Loha Meitei (29), and Tonjam Hemon Singh (46) of Thangkham Makha Leikai — belonging to the same banned outfit were arrested from two different locations in Imphal East district.

“They were involved in extortion and coercion of bank officials to provide loans to beneficiaries. Six drafted KCP (PWG) letterheads, nine envelopes addressed to bank managers, a KCP (PWG) seal, a seal marked ‘chief of finance, People’s War Group’, three Aadhaar cards, one ATM card, three Airtel SIM cards, a vehicle registration certificate, and a Mahindra Bolero vehicle were recovered from their possession,” the officer said.

A SOREPA cadre, Elangbam Sundar Singh, from Pombikhok Chingya Leikai in Bishnupur district, was arrested from Chongjang village along the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district.

The two arrested cadres of the UNLF (Koireng faction) were identified as Huidrom Sangba (40) from Khurai Salangthong in Imphal East and Ningombam Birban Meitei (43) from Churachandpur.

Also, Salam Brojen Meitei (42) and Oinam Mani Singh (42), both from Thanga in Bishnupur district, were arrested on Tuesday.

“These operations are aimed at dismantling the network of extortion and illegal financing carried out by underground groups. The arrests and recoveries mark a significant success, and similar operations will continue across the state to restore peace and order,” a senior security officer said.