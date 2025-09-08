Manipur: Six insurgents arrested including 4 from Indo-Myanmar border

Six insurgents of different banned underground outfits including four from near Indo-Myanmar border were arrested from Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, officials said on Monday. Officials confirmed they were involved in extortion and recruitment of youths into their proscribed organisations. (Representative file photo)

The four valley based insurgent groups belonged to three different banned underground outfits namely Ch Thoiba Singh (20) of Sekmai, Imphal West of Kangleipak Communist Party-Meitei Fingang Lanmee faction (KCP-MFL), Pukhrambam Tondonba Singh (19) of Nachou, Bishnupur district belonging to United National Liberation Front-Koireng faction (UNLF-K), and Kh. Thoithoiba Singh (18) of Pallel, Kakching district; Mayanglangbam Borish Singh (21) of Kakching Wairi, Kakching district.

Meanwhile, the same day, two active cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party-Apunba faction (KCP-Apunba) namely Angom Silky Devi (22) and Oinam Niranjit Singh alias Alex both residents of Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikai in Imphal West were also arrested.

Officials said the insurgents were arrested based on an intelligence-based search operation carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state.