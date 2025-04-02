Ready for peace talks if govt stops operations, says CPI (Maoist)

BASTAR: The central committee of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) has issued a statement demanding a halt on operations to initiate peace talks, prompting the Chhattisgarh government to say that it is fully open to dialogue but will not entertain any conditions set by the insurgents. A statement was purportedly released by CPI (Maoist) spokesperson Abhay on April 2, 2025. (Representational image)

A statement purportedly released by CPI (Maoist) spokesperson Abhay on April 2, demanded that the central government must commit to an immediate withdrawal of security forces from tribal-dominated areas, halting further deployment of troops in Maoist-affected regions, and complete cessation of counter-insurgency operations like Operation Kagar, to create a conducive environment for peace discussions.

The statement said the Maoists would immediately announce a ceasefire if the government halts operations and reiterated that a peaceful resolution is possible if their conditions are met.

The statement claimed that over 400 of their leaders, activists, and tribal civilians had been killed as a result of the offensive by security forces and alleged that women Maoists had been subjected to sexual violence and summary executions.

It also raised concerns over human rights abuses, citing illegal detentions and torture of civilians.

The Maoist leadership has accused the government of waging a “genocidal war” against tribal communities, aiming to suppress revolutionary movements, and said the use of forces in civilian territories is unconstitutional and violates human rights principles.

The statement has called upon intellectuals, human rights organisations, journalists, students, and environmental activists to organise nationwide campaigns to raise awareness and build momentum for negotiations, and to pressure the government for engaging in peace talks.

Commenting on the Maoists’ statement, Chhattisgarh home minister Vijay Sharma said the government is fully open to dialogue but will not entertain any conditions set by the insurgents.

He emphasised that both the state and central governments do not wish to resort to force and prefer a peaceful resolution.

He further mentioned that the government has already implemented a new rehabilitation policy for Naxalites and urged them to surrender and benefit from the policy.

“If they truly want peace, they should take advantage of the surrender policy and return to society,” he said.

“The initiative must come from the Naxalites; we are not going to surrender to their terms…And anti-naxal operations would continue unless a genuine commitment to a ceasefire is made,” the minister said.

Earlier in May 2022, Maoists in Chhattisgarh had responded to the then chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s offer to hold talks to end violence. Theyclaimed that they were also ready for dialogue, but the government should first release their jailed leaders and withdraw security forces deployed in the Bastar region for anti-Maoist operations.