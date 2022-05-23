12 booked for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

Ranchi: The Hazaribagh police have booked a dozen people including a victorious Panchayat Samiti member for allegedly shouting ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans during a victory procession, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on May 19 during a victory procession taken out by supporters of Amina Khatoon, who became a member of the Siladih Panchayat Samiti under Korrah police station, just outside the counting station at Hazaribagh Basar Samiti campus in the district headquarters. Police took action after a video of the purported incident began circulating on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are investigating the case. We have filed an FIR on the complaint of the on-duty magistrate for the panchayat polls. Twelve people including Amina Khatoon have been named in the FIR, besides others. We are yet to make any arrest. We are sending the video for a forensic test to test the authenticity. We will take further action only after we get the lab report,” said Hazaribagh superintendent of police Manoj Ratan Chothe.

With the video turning viral on social media, the opposition BJP has demanded action against the accused. People aware of the development, however, said several supporters of Khatoon from the Hindu community have thrown their weight behind her.

“A section of her supporters approached the local police on Sunday and claimed she was being wrongly framed. They are also likely to meet the SP on Monday,” an official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shamim Ansari, son of Amina Khatoon, who was present during the victory procession denied the charges.

“We are very unhappy. It seems we have lost the election even after such a comfortable win. We received 1040 votes and have won by a margin of over 500 votes. The total Muslim vote in my constituency is just about 400. So who all voted for me? It can be calculated. In my village Lagunwa, we are only two Muslim families rest all are Hindus. Could we win an election in such a scenario had we been of such character?” Ansari told HT over phone.

Ansari claimed there were more Hindu supporters even at the victory procession where the alleged sloganeering is said to have been done.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I can give names of my Hindu supporters who were at the procession raising slogans along with me. The police and other officials were also present there besides supporters of candidates from other constituencies. We are open for any probe and any action. We are innocent and shall come out clean,” he added.