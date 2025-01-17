12 Indians serving with Russian military killed, 16 more are missing, says MEA

NEW DELHI: India on Friday confirmed that 12 citizens have so far been killed while serving with the Russian armed forces while another 16 have been listed as missing, a higher casualty figure than previously acknowledged by officials. People gather near a damaged store following shelling, which local officials called a Ukrainian military strike, in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on January 10 (AFP FILE PHOTO)

Indian authorities had learnt of a total of 126 Indians serving with the Russian military and 96 of them had been discharged so far by Russian authorities, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing in response to several questions.

The death toll given on Friday was higher than the number of deaths acknowledged so far by Indian officials. Till last year, officials had confirmed nine deaths and the external affairs ministry said on Tuesday that a resident of Kerala was recently killed while serving with the Russian Army. There were no reports of Indians listed as missing so far.

“Twelve Indian nationals have died in the conflict, who were serving in the Russian Army,” Jaiswal said.

“Out of the 126 known cases of Indian nationals serving in the Russian armed forces, 96 individuals have already returned. They have been discharged from the Russian armed forces,” he said.

Of the remaining 18 Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces, the whereabouts of 16 individuals are currently not known and the “Russian side has categorised them as missing”, Jaiswal said. “We remain engaged with the Russian authorities to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing Indian nationals and for early release and repatriation of those who remain,” he said.

He added that the Indian authorities are in touch with the families of all 16 missing persons but declined to provide further details about them.

Jaiswal described the recent death of Binil Babu, a 32-year-old resident of Kerala, as unfortunate and said the Indian embassy in Moscow is in touch with Russian authorities for bringing back his body. Another resident of Kerala, who was injured, is currently being treated in a hospital in Moscow.

“The embassy is in touch with him and Russian authorities for his well-being, and we are hopeful he will return after his treatment,” he said.

India reiterated its demand that Russia release all Indian nationals serving in its military following the death of Binil Babu on the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine. The Indian side has repeatedly called for the release of all Indians serving as support staff, such as cooks and helpers, with Russian military units, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin at two meetings last year.

The deaths have continued even after the Russian embassy in New Delhi said last year that recruitment of Indians into the armed forces was stopped in April 2024, and authorities were ensuring the early discharge of Indians who “voluntarily contracted for military service”. The release of some Indians was held up as Russia’s defence ministry hadn’t annulled their contracts for military service.

The Indian side has contended that many Indians recruited into the Russian military were “misled” or duped by unscrupulous recruitment agents. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a criminal case against 19 individuals and entities last year for their alleged role in recruiting Indians and made several arrests.