Release all Indians serving in Russian military, says India after one more death

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday demanded that Russia release all Indian nationals serving in its military following the death of another citizen on the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine, taking the number of deaths so far to 10.

The external affairs ministry said an Indian national from Kerala was killed and another from the same state was injured. It didn’t provide details regarding the circumstances of the death, though reports said Binil Babu (31), a native of Kuttanellur in Thrissur district, was killed in the fighting with Ukraine.

The Indian side has repeatedly called for the release of all Indians serving as support staff, such as cooks and helpers, with Russian military units. This became a key issue for New Delhi following the death of at least nine Indians during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too raised the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin at two meetings last year.

“We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“Another Indian national from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, has been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow,” he said.

Jaiswal said the matter was “strongly taken up” with Russian authorities in Moscow and with the Russian embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday. “We have also reiterated our demand for the early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals,” he said without giving details of how many Indians are currently serving with the Russian military.

“We are working with the Russian authorities for early transportation of the mortal remains to India. We have also sought the early discharge and repatriation to India of the injured person,” Jaiswal added.

The external affairs ministry offered its condolences to the family of the dead man and said the Indian embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families of the citizens serving with the Russian Army and providing “all possible assistance”.

Indian officials said last October that a total of 85 Indian nationals recruited by the Russian military had been discharged, and that authorities were working for the release of another 20 citizens.

The release of some Indians serving in the Russian Army had been held up as Russia’s defence ministry had not annulled their contracts for military service. The Russian embassy in New Delhi said last year the recruitment of Indians into Russia’s armed forces was stopped in April 2024, and authorities were ensuring the early discharge of those who “voluntarily contracted for military service”.

The Indian side has contended that many Indians recruited into the Russian military were “misled” or duped by unscrupulous recruitment agents. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a criminal case against 19 individuals and entities last year for their alleged role in recruiting Indians and made several arrests.