Girl raped, bludgeoned to death by teen in Lucknow

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and bludgeoned to death by a 16-year-old boy in Lucknow on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. HT Image

The minor accused, who allegedly hanged the body of the girl from a ceiling fan at her residence to make it appear as a case of suicide, was taken into custody and is being probed, they added.

The alleged incident took place in Takrohi village under Indira Nagar police station.

“Police have taken the accused into custody. We have filed an FIR at Indira Nagar police station based on a complaint by the girl’s father,” Lucknow (North) DCP SM Qasim Abidi said.

Speaking to reporters, the girl’s parents alleged the accused committed the crime when they were out for work.

The deceased’s mother said the boy locked her other two younger children – a 10-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter – in a room and raped her elder daughter in another room. “As I returned, I saw the boy coming out. I asked him how he managed to enter the house but he panicked and ran away,” she said. “I heard my two younger children screaming from the room. The moment I unlocked the door, they told me that my elder daughter was locked in another room. When I went to the other room, I found her body hanging from the ceiling fan,” she added.

The girl’s father said the accused killed her but made it appear as though she died by suicide.

“The boy first raped my daughter and then hit her head with a hammer when she resisted. After killing her, he tried to mislead us by hanging the body,” he said.

An FIR has been registered under sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.