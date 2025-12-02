Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

15 FEOs owe 58,000 crore to public banks: Centre informs Parliament

ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 05:30 am IST

The list includes names like the Sandesaras brothers, and Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, both based in London

The Centre informed the Parliament on Monday that 15 fugitive economic offenders (FEOs), including the Sandesara brothers, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, together owe 58,082 crore to about a dozen public sector banks, majority of which is the interest component of the loans they took.

15 FEOs owe <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>58,000 crore to public banks: Centre informs Parliament
15 FEOs owe 58,000 crore to public banks: Centre informs Parliament

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for home Pankaj Chaudhary gave statistics of dues and settlement so far in cases pertaining to the FEO Act. Chaudhary said that, as of October 31 this year, 15 people have been declared as FEOs under the 2018 Act, out of which nine are related to large-scale financial frauds committed against public sector banks.

The list includes names like the Sandesaras brothers, and Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, both based in London.

Brought in by the government in 2018 to deter economic offenders from evading the process of Indian law by remaining outside the jurisdiction of Indian courts, the FEO Act empowers authorities to confiscate and attach proceeds of crimes and assets when the amount involved in the case is higher than 100 crore. Such attachment is not linked to conviction.

According to the data shared by Chaudhary, the 15 FEOs collectively owe 26,645 crore as principal loan amount to the banks, while the interest component is 31,437 crore. The total amount comes to 58,082 crore, which these 15 people owe to 12 state-owned banks, including Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, UCO Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank and Indian Bank.

About the Sandesaras, the government said the brothers –– Nitin and Chetan –– and their companies owed a total of 18,694.32 crore to public sector banks, out of which 7,875.40 crore was the principal amount and 10,818.92 was the interest accrued on it. The data suggests that the public sector banks have already recovered 3,156.17 crore from the Sandesaras. Chaudhary also said the two offenders have negotiated one-time settlement (OTS).

Last week, the Supreme Court gave relief to Sandesaras by agreeing to quash all criminal proceedings against them after they informed the court that they would deposit an additional 5,100 crore to meet the demand of lender banks.

Against a total OTS negotiated by Sandesaras with the banks of 6,761 crore, the brothers have already deposited 3,507 crore under various heads, leaving dues of about 3,253 crore. Parallel insolvency proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) have resulted in 1,192 crore in recovery for banks.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 15 FEOs owe 58,000 crore to public banks: Centre informs Parliament
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On