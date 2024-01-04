close_game
close_game
News / India News / 1,500 including PM Modi's principal secretary PK Mishra take ‘Viksit Bharat’ pledge at Mumbai event

1,500 including PM Modi's principal secretary PK Mishra take ‘Viksit Bharat’ pledge at Mumbai event

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2024 08:48 PM IST

Under the ‘Meri Kahani Meri Zubani’ initiative, beneficiaries of various central government schemes shared their experiences and success stories.

PK Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, participated in the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in Mumbai on Thursday.

Attended by more than 1,500 people, the event saw Mishra and all participants taking the pledge of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India).

Under the ‘Meri Kahani Meri Zubani’ initiative, beneficiaries of various central government schemes shared their experiences and success stories.

PK Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an event during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Mumbai on Thursday.(PMO )
PK Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an event during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Mumbai on Thursday.(PMO )

A recorded video message of PM Modi and the film on objectives of the Yatra was also played, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Mishra also distributed certificates and benefits to beneficiaries of schemes like Mudra Yojana, PM SVANidhi, among others.

The principal secretary to PM Modi also visited the stalls set up to spread awareness about the major government schemes to attain saturation and reach out to all beneficiaries who have till now not been able to attain the benefits of these schemes.

During his address, Mishra spoke about PM Modi's vision of a developed India and urged the citizens to participate in the yatra with full vigour. He also spoke on the saturation approach in the implementation of Govt schemes and last mile delivery. He also appreciated BMC administration for organizing successful Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Mumbai city.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out