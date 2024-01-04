1,500 including PM Modi's principal secretary PK Mishra take ‘Viksit Bharat’ pledge at Mumbai event

PK Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, participated in the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in Mumbai on Thursday.



Attended by more than 1,500 people, the event saw Mishra and all participants taking the pledge of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India).



Under the ‘Meri Kahani Meri Zubani’ initiative, beneficiaries of various central government schemes shared their experiences and success stories. PK Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an event during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Mumbai on Thursday.(PMO )

A recorded video message of PM Modi and the film on objectives of the Yatra was also played, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Mishra also distributed certificates and benefits to beneficiaries of schemes like Mudra Yojana, PM SVANidhi, among others.

The principal secretary to PM Modi also visited the stalls set up to spread awareness about the major government schemes to attain saturation and reach out to all beneficiaries who have till now not been able to attain the benefits of these schemes.

During his address, Mishra spoke about PM Modi's vision of a developed India and urged the citizens to participate in the yatra with full vigour. He also spoke on the saturation approach in the implementation of Govt schemes and last mile delivery. He also appreciated BMC administration for organizing successful Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Mumbai city.