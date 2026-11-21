New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has set a pollution reduction target of 15-20% for Delhi-NCR in 2027, asking state governments to formulate district-level action plans for the first time and identify by name the officers responsible for meeting the targets, an official release said on Saturday.

People take an early morning walk as a layer of smog shrouds the area, at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. (PTI) more less

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The commission said the move was aimed at ensuring measurable pollution reduction at the ground level and fixing accountability, as it called on the governments of Delhi and NCR states to prepare comprehensive action plans for the coming year.

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“For the first time, District-Level Action Plans are to be formulated as an integral part of the State Action Plans. This will facilitate planned and focused implementation of pollution control measures at the grassroots level… and timely corrective action, with clearly defined accountability,” it said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the release, CAQM has envisaged a “substantial, measurable reduction in pollution load”, with a minimum mandatory reduction of 15% and targets of up to 20%. “This marks a significant shift towards quantifiable outcomes rather than merely listing pollution control measures and activities,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the release, CAQM has envisaged a “substantial, measurable reduction in pollution load”, with a minimum mandatory reduction of 15% and targets of up to 20%. “This marks a significant shift towards quantifiable outcomes rather than merely listing pollution control measures and activities,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

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The commission also called for officers responsible for achieving the prescribed targets to be identified by their “names and designations”, establishing “clear ownership, responsibility and accountability for implementation and outcomes”.

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The weather conditions in winter worsen the air pollution impact in the Capital, with stubble burning in neighbouring states adding to the burden.

“These significant additions to the State Action Plans are of critical importance in advancing the Commission’s mandate of ensuring sustained improvement in air quality and making the air breathable for citizens across Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas. The initiative seeks to move beyond conventional planning towards a structured, measurable and accountable framework for achieving tangible improvements in air quality,” it added.