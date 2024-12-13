Menu Explore
16 schools in Delhi receive bomb threats via an email

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 13, 2024 12:11 PM IST

Delhi police confirmed bomb threats sent to 16 schools were hoaxes. No suspicious items were found, and schools opted for online classes.

New Delhi: At least 16 schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email early Friday morning. Police confirmed the threats were a hoax, and no suspicious items were found in any school. This marks the second such incident within a week.

Security personnel and school administration officials inside the premises of the Cambridge School at Shri Niwas Puri after it received bomb threat over email (PTI)
Security personnel and school administration officials inside the premises of the Cambridge School at Shri Niwas Puri after it received bomb threat over email (PTI)

According to police, the unknown sender targeted schools including Delhi Public School, Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar, Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar, and Cambridge School in Srinivas Puri, among others.

The emails instructed the schools to “reply back” to check the sender’s demands, an officer said.

The bomb threat email was received at 4.30 am, prompting emergency responses from fire department teams, police, bomb detection units, and dog squads, who arrived at the schools to investigate.

Also Read: Several Delhi schools receive bomb threat, students sent home

In response, school authorities informed parents not to send their children to school, with many institutions opting for online classes on Friday.

On December 10, more than 44 schools in Delhi, including Delhi Public School in RK Puram and GD Goenka Public School in Paschim Vihar, also received hoax bomb threats via email. These messages, sent around 11.30 pm on Sunday, claimed bombs had been planted on the campuses and demanded 30,000 to prevent explosions.

