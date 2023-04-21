An award for excellence in public administration for this PM Modi plan

PM Gati Shakti national master plan initiative, launched in October 2021 for integrated and planned development of critical infrastructure projects to reduce logistics costs, received an award for excellence in public administration-2022 in the 'Innovation (Central)' category from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets after presenting PM's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2022 to Anurag Jain, Secretary DPIIT during the Valedictory Session and Awards Ceremony of 16th Civil Service Day.(ANI)

The award was conferred to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) at the 16th Civil Services Day Celebration, stated by the ministry of commerce and industry. “The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts made under PM Gati Shakti and further set the vision ahead for all line ministries and states/UTs,” the statement read.

Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration

The Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration have been instituted to recognise the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts, and organisations of the central and state governments for people's welfare, reported PTI.

PM Modi highlighted that it will greatly benefit in identifying the needs of citizens, tackling issues related to education that might arise in the future, and enhancing communication between departments, districts and blocks while also helping in the formulation of future strategies.

How does the master-plan work?

All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing investment of over ₹500 crore, route through the network planning group (NPG) constituted under the initiative. A GIS-enabled national master plan digital platform has also been developed and over 1,300 data layers are uploaded by the Centre and states on this platform.

“All ministries/departments and states/UTs are using and have benefitted from planning on PM Gati Shakti NMP in terms of savings in time and cost, optimized planning, faster clearances, cost-effective implementation, reduction in project pendency, ease of inter-ministerial coordination,” the ministry said.

(With agency inputs)