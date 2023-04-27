Girl gang-raped at gunpoint in Rajasthan: Police

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men at gunpoint in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district earlier this week, police on Wednesday said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused who are absconding. HT Image

Police said the purported incident took place on Monday night when the girl had stepped out to relieve herself in a field near her house.

Station house officer (SHO) of Dholpur women police station, Manju Foujdar, said a case was registered on the basis of a complaint by the survivor’s mother.

“Two men gang-raped my minor daughter at gunpoint on Monday when she had gone out to relieve herself in a nearby field,” the girl’s mother said, adding that one of the men is a neighbour.

The SHO said the girl was taken to a district hospital for medical examination and the reports are awaited. A case has been registered under IPC and Pocso Act.