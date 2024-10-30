17-year-old beheaded in UP's Jaunpur over land dispute

A 17-year-old boy's head was chopped with a sword in a fight over a piece of land in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur on Wednesday, PTI reported on Wednesday, citing the police. Anurag, 17, son of Ramjeet Yadav,(X/BhimArmyChief)

Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma said the violence resulted from a land dispute between two villagers – Ramjeet Yadav and Lalta Yadav.

"Ramesh Yadav, son of Lalta Yadav, began clearing the disputed land this morning that flared up the tension," he said, according to PTI. "During the confrontation, Ramesh attacked Anurag Yadav, son of Ramjeet Yadav, with a sword and decapitated him."

According to a report in NDTV, Anurag's attacker swung the weapons with such force that the teenager's head was separated from the torso.

After getting information about the incident, several police teams were dispatched to the spot to prevent the law and order situation from deteriorating.

Villagers said that the boy's mother sat with the severed head in her lap for several hours, according to NDTV.

The police have arrested Lalta Yadav after the incident, but a hunt is on for his son Ramesh.

Jaunpur district magistrate Dinesh Chandra said harsh punishment would be given to those behind the incident.

"This is an old land dispute between the two parties and it is also pending in the civil court. I have asked for a report on the dispute within three days," Chandra said, reported NDTV.

Samajwadi Party reacts

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party, which is in Opposition in the state, target the Yogi Adityanath-led government over the incident.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged there was no law and order left in the state.

"There is a strange contradictory relationship between today's government and crime. On one hand, both are together, on the other hand, the weaker and more inactive the government is becoming, the more powerful and active the criminals are becoming. Today's UP says we don't want BJP," he wrote on X.

Bhim army chief Chandra Shekhar also condemned the incident and extended his condolences to Anurag's family.

“The brutal murder of Taekwondo player Anurag Yadav in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad and punishable. My condolences are with the family. May nature give them the strength to bear this immense loss,” he wrote on X.