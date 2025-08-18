Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
2 booked for raping teen returning from school's Independence day celebrations in Uttar Pradesh

PTI |
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 01:59 pm IST

The first suspect was a resident of the victim's village and the other, her uncle, threatened to kill her if she did not remain silent.

Two men have been booked for allegedly raping a Class 12 student when she was returning home after attending the Independence Day celebration at her school here, a police officer said on Monday.

The 17-year-old girl was returning home after attending Independence Day programme in her school, when the accused forcibly took her to a farm house and allegedly raped her.(Unsplash/representational)
A case has been registered against Amarjit Singh (35), who hails from the minor girl's village, and his uncle Gautam Singh (45), he said.

According to Bairia Station House Officer Moolchand Chaurasia, the 17-year-old girl was returning home after attending the Independence Day programme in her school, when Amarjit forcibly took her to his farm house and allegedly raped her.

Later, Amarjit and Gautam threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the SHO said.

Chaurasia said the girl's mother has filed a complaint, based on which a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act.

He said efforts are on to arrest the accused.

