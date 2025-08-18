2 booked for raping teen returning from school's Independence day celebrations in Uttar Pradesh
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 01:59 pm IST
The first suspect was a resident of the victim's village and the other, her uncle, threatened to kill her if she did not remain silent.
Two men have been booked for allegedly raping a Class 12 student when she was returning home after attending the Independence Day celebration at her school here, a police officer said on Monday.
A case has been registered against Amarjit Singh (35), who hails from the minor girl's village, and his uncle Gautam Singh (45), he said.
According to Bairia Station House Officer Moolchand Chaurasia, the 17-year-old girl was returning home after attending the Independence Day programme in her school, when Amarjit forcibly took her to his farm house and allegedly raped her.
Later, Amarjit and Gautam threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the SHO said.