2 dead, DTC bus set on fire: What is happening in Delhi's Nangloi?
A DTC bus crushed a youth riding a scooter and ran over some other people, after which the mob got angry in resorted to vandalism in Delhi's Nangloi.
Delhi’s Nangloi area is on edge after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus allegedly ran over pedestrians, killing two people on Monday morning, which led to an angry mob reportedly setting it on fire after vandalising it.
According to the Delhi police, the DTC bus crushed a youth riding a scooter, resulting in his death on the spot. News agency ANI reported that an e-rickshaw and some people were also hit by the bus, which resulted in another death, after which the injured were admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.
The incident led to unrest in the locality as people gathered at the spot, threw stones at the bus and damaged the windows of several vehicles, news agency PTI reported, citing police sources.
“The local people set the bus on fire. The fire brigade team is present at the spot,” the police said.
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said it received a call about a DTC bus on fire at around 10 am. "A bus was found engulfed in flames, and the windows of some other vehicles were damaged. The fire was completely extinguished by 11 am," a DFS officer told the news agency.
The burnt bus was later towed away by the authorities. Further investigation into what led to the incident is underway.
Accidents involving DTC buses
Notably, public transport buses on Delhi roads were involved in around 150 accidents, including 40 fatal crashes, in 2024-25, according to a report by PTI.
Delhi Transport Corporation buses were involved in 97 road accidents in 2024-25, of which 21 were fatal. These incidents led to deaths and injuries among passengers and pedestrians, according to data compiled by the Delhi government.
Apart from traffic-rule violations, the accidents were also linked to the absence of dedicated bus lanes, poorly trained drivers, overspeeding and mechanical faults.