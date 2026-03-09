2 dead, DTC bus set on fire: What is happening in Delhi's Nangloi?

Delhi’s Nangloi area is on edge after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus allegedly ran over pedestrians, killing two people on Monday morning, which led to an angry mob reportedly setting it on fire after vandalising it. DTC bus involved in an accident, which resulted in the death of two people, is being towed away from the site of the incident in Nangloi, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI video Grab)

According to the Delhi police, the DTC bus crushed a youth riding a scooter, resulting in his death on the spot. News agency ANI reported that an e-rickshaw and some people were also hit by the bus, which resulted in another death, after which the injured were admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

The incident led to unrest in the locality as people gathered at the spot, threw stones at the bus and damaged the windows of several vehicles, news agency PTI reported, citing police sources.

“The local people set the bus on fire. The fire brigade team is present at the spot,” the police said.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said it received a call about a DTC bus on fire at around 10 am. "A bus was found engulfed in flames, and the windows of some other vehicles were damaged. The fire was completely extinguished by 11 am," a DFS officer told the news agency.

The burnt bus was later towed away by the authorities. Further investigation into what led to the incident is underway.