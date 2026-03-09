DTC bus runs over pedestrian, set on fire by angry residents in Delhi's Nangloi

All passengers were evacuated safely in time and no injuries were reported, they added.

A few days earlier, on Thursday afternoon, a DTC electric bus caught fire near a hospital on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road in south Delhi, DFS officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said it received a call about a DTC bus on fire at around 10 am. "A bus was found engulfed in flames, and the windows of some other vehicles were damaged. The fire was completely extinguished by 11 am," a DFS officer told the news agency.

The incident led to unrest in the locality as people gathered at the spot, threw stones at the bus and damaged the windows of several vehicles, news agency PTI reported, citing police sources.

A Delhi Transport Corporation ( DTC ) bus was reportedly vandalised and set ablaze by angry residents in the Nangloi area of Delhi on Monday after it allegedly ran over a pedestrian, police said.

The bus conductor, Arvind Kumar, said he noticed smoke coming out from the dashboard area.

"I immediately asked the driver to stop the bus and asked all the passengers to vacate the vehicle. We tried to stop the smoke using fire extinguishers from our and some other vehicles. But the fire spread rapidly," Kumar told the news agency.

Scooter rider run over by DTC bus A 30-year-old man died after being run over by a DTC bus when he fell on the road after his scooter crashed into an open car door near Uttam Nagar West Metro Station on Tuesday, police said.

Police said a car had stopped on the left side of the road after one of the passengers felt unwell and asked the driver to stop as he needed to use the washroom.

According to police, a car had stopped on the left side of the road after one of its occupants complained of uneasiness and requested that the vehicle be halted as he needed to use the washroom.

"The passenger opened the right rear door of the car. At the same time, a scooter rider coming from behind collided with the suddenly opened door," a senior police officer said.

After the collision, the rider fell onto the road and was run over by a DTC bus approaching from behind, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said in a statement.

Notably, public transport buses on Delhi roads were involved in around 150 accidents, including 40 fatal crashes, in 2024-25, according to a report by PTI.

Delhi Transport Corporation buses were involved in 97 road accidents in 2024-25, of which 21 were fatal. These incidents led to deaths and injuries among passengers and pedestrians, according to data compiled by the Delhi government.

Apart from traffic-rule violations, the accidents were also linked to the absence of dedicated bus lanes, poorly trained drivers, over-speeding and mechanical faults.

With inputs from agencies