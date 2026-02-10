New Delhi, The average monthly income of the cash-strapped Delhi Transport Corporation increased from ₹68 crore in 2024-2025 to ₹91.11 crore last year, showing signs of financial recovery, government officials said on Tuesday. DTC improves financial performance since last fiscal; generates ₹91.11 crore revenue

The DTC, which has an average ridership of around 25 lakh daily, is taking several steps like route rationalisation, proving buses for special hire and increasing bus utilisation to further increase revenue.

"We are also hiring more small 9-metre buses, which are serving not only as a major boost to providing connectivity, these buses are also packed as they are operating on busy routes," the official said.

According to officials, the route rationalisation aims to expand Metro connectivity, improve commuter convenience, and sustain DTC's strong financial performance.

Till November 2025, the average income has been recorded at ₹91.11 crore, and this is expected to increase by March 2026, while in the previous financial year, the income stood at ₹68.05 crore.

DTC recorded ₹144 crore under miscellaneous income till November last year, which was at ₹98 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year. This includes sale of scrap, interest earned, advertisement fees, and so on, further strengthening its overall financial performance, officials said.

The ticket income was ₹240 crore till November last year, while in the entire previous fiscal year, it was around ₹326 crore.

"In the next few months the revenue will further increase," the official said, adding that in the special hire section, ₹65 crore revenue has been recorded while in the previous financial year, ₹82 crore was recorded.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh had earlier said the Delhi government will continue to support DTC in modernising its services for better and more efficient public mobility system.

According to the minister, with its strong financial performance, DTC continues to reinforce its role as the backbone of Delhi's public transport system.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.