2 feared dead, several injured in RCB victory celebrations outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

ByArun Dev
Jun 04, 2025 06:02 PM IST

Thousands of RCB fans gathered early outside the stadium to see the team with the trophy, causing crowd chaos at the gates.

Celebrations following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s long-awaited IPL championship victory turned tragic on Wednesday night, as a massive crowd gathered outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, leading to a stampede that left at least two people feared dead and more than 20 injured.

A crowd of fans gather at the Vidhana Soudha for the grand felicitation of IPL 2025 winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (PTI)
Thousands of RCB fans began assembling outside the stadium from the early evening, hoping to catch a glimpse of the team as it was expected to arrive with the trophy. The swelling crowd overwhelmed the area, leading to chaos at the gates.

Follow RCB victory parade live updates:

According to a senior police official, “Those injured have been admitted to two different hospitals in the city. We are yet to get a confirmed report of the casualties. Initial reports suggest two have been declared dead.”

The death toll is likely to rise, according to the officer.

The injured were rushed to Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar and another private facility nearby. The situation escalated as people tried to push forward toward the stadium gates, resulting in injuries caused by jostling and suffocation.

The roads in and around the stadium, located in the heart of Bengaluru’s central business district, were gridlocked as fans poured in via Namma Metro, personal vehicles, and on foot. The heavy traffic and crowding posed a serious challenge for traffic police and emergency responders.

News / India News / 2 feared dead, several injured in RCB victory celebrations outside Chinnaswamy Stadium
