2 Kerala tourists enter Arunachal's icy Sela lake to rescue man; one dies, second missing

ITANAGAR: Two tourists from Kerala entered Arunachal Pradesh’s Sela Lake to rescue a group member who had fallen into the ice-covered lake on Friday afternoon, prompting authorities to launch a massive exercise to rescue them. Sela Lake, situated at an altitude of over 13,000 feet, is a major tourist attraction in Tawang district. (X/MDoNER_India)

One of the two tourists, Dinu, 26, was found dead in the lake. Efforts to locate the second victim, Mahadev, 24, will resume on Saturday morning, said Tawang superintendent of police (SP) DW Thungon.

The two tourists were part of a seven-member group from Kerala that had travelled to Arunachal’s Tawang district via Guwahati.

The man who first ventured onto the frozen lake and fell, leading Dinu and Mahadev to try to help ing him, has survived, Thungon said. He was able to come out on his own.

Thungon said the incident occurred at 3 pm on Friday, after which a joint rescue operation was launched with personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).