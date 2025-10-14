‘2 Maoist leaders in touch with Chhattisgarh officials for surrender’

RAIPUR: Two senior Maoist leaders — Rupesh, a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), and Ranita, the head of the Maad Division -- are in touch with senior police and administrative officials in Chhattisgarh in connection with their possible surrender, officials familiar with the development said. 1,040 Maoist cadres have laid down arms in 2025, a sharp rise over the previous year amid a sustained joint offensive by central and state forces. (AFP FILE )

Officials said if their surrender goes through, it would not only help the security forces tactically but also be high on symbolism since Rupesh has operated in the Dandakaranya forests for over two decades

The development comes against the backdrop of a crisis within the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) over its future after a senior politburo member Venugopal aka Sonu declared that the group had decided to withdraw their armed struggle, a claim that was subsequently rebutted by the group’s central committee, which accused Venugopal, a top Maoist leader, of conspiring to split the outfit.

After Venugopal released the letter reiterating his position, Telangana state spokesperson Jagan described it as Venugopal’s personal opinion rather than the collective decision of the central committee. In response, Venugopal criticised Jagan’s remarks and asked whether the CPI (Maoist) had been divided into three parts, including one operating in Jharkhand.

Venugopal, who is suspected to be camping along the Maharashtra–Chhattisgarh border, is tracking the situation in the Dandakaranya region.

An intelligence officer said Venugopal was watching what Rupesh and Ranita do next before deciding his own course of action. “Venugopal is aware of the growing discontent within the lower ranks and is likely to chart a new strategy depending on the outcome of these surrenders,” the officer said.

As reported by HT on Monday, a record 1,040 cadres have already laid down arms in Chhattisgarh this year, and officials in the central armed police forces expect another round of surrenders by mid- to senior-level cadres this week, for which intermediaries have contacted the forces.

A senior Chhattisgarh police official said the government was “almost certain” Rupesh and Ranita’s surrender would take place soon. “After the divisions’ call for surrender, it is likely to happen anytime,” the official said.

The Maad Division, North Bastar Division, and Gadchiroli Division were among those who had followed up on Venugopal’s appeal to lay down their arms and issued statements declaring their readiness to surrender and extending full support to Venugopal’s call for peace.

The Maad Division covers the Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh, once considered the core stronghold of the Maoist movement. The area has long been a strategic base for the outfit’s top leadership and a hub of training and operational planning.

The Abujhmad region, spread across Narayanpur and parts of Bijapur districts in south Chhattisgarh, is a dense and largely inaccessible forested area covering over 4,000 square kilometres. For decades, it has been regarded as the nerve centre of the CPI (Maoist) movement in central India — serving as a safe haven for its top leadership, arms training camps, and logistical base. The region remained outside administrative control for many years, with minimal government presence and limited access for security forces.

However, in recent years, sustained security operations, road construction, and the expansion of administrative outreach have gradually eroded Maoist dominance in Abujhmad.

Police officers said Rupesh was a senior operational commander within the Dandakaranya zone and has held charge over the western sub-zone of DKSZC, particularly operating around Gadchiroli and adjoining forest belts.

In recent months, Rupesh has spoken in favour of peace and dialogue. Earlier this year, he is said to have issued a statement through the North West Sub-Zonal Bureau, calling for a temporary ceasefire and urging the government to initiate talks. He reportedly appealed for a halt to large-scale security operations to create “a favourable environment” for dialogue.