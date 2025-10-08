Chhattisgarh: 16 Maoists surrender in Narayanpur under state policy

Raipur: Sixteen Maoist cadres gave up arms and surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Wednesday under the state’s rehabilitation drive ‘Poona Margham: From Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation’, officials said. The Chhattisgarh police said the surrender of 16 Maoists will inspire other cadres to introspect and return to the mainstream. (Representational image)

The surrender took place at the office of Narayanpur superintendent of police, (SP). The total reward on the surrendered cadres, who belonged to the Maad Division, Northern Bureau and Kutul Area, amounted to ₹38 lakh.

Among those who surrendered were key Maoist functionaries such as Podiya Markam alias Ratan alias Faganu, deputy commander of Military Platoon No. 1; Manoj Dugga alias Sankar alias Bharat, member of Military Company No. 1; Sumitra alias Sunny Kursam and Vanila Farsa, both from the same company; and Shri Gawde alias Diwakar, a divisional committee member from the North Bureau Technical Team. Their individual rewards ranged between ₹5 and ₹8 lakh. Others included area and militia members from the Kutul and Maad regions.

Superintendent of police Robinson said the surrender reflected the success of sustained security operations, growing public participation and effective implementation of rehabilitation policies.

“The decision of these cadres to renounce violence is a major step forward in the campaign to eradicate Maoism from Bastar,” he said.

Inspector general of police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, said the development demonstrated a clear shift on the ground.

“The surrender of these 16 Maoist cadres is proof that winds of change are now blowing across Bastar. Disillusioned by the ideology of fear and exploitation, these youth are choosing education, peace and development over violence,” he said, adding that such steps strengthen the foundation for lasting peace in the region.

He said the continued pressure of security operations, combined with developmental work and rehabilitation schemes, is encouraging more Maoists to reconsider their path. “This will inspire others to introspect and return to the mainstream,” he said.

According to police data, 1,837 Maoist cadres have so far surrendered across the Bastar Range in the last 20 months under the joint Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy of the Chhattisgarh and Union governments. Officials said efforts are continuing to expand developmental outreach in the Maoist-affected interiors while providing opportunities for rehabilitation and livelihood to those willing to surrender.