2 men posing as ‘Army jawans’ gang-rape woman auto driver in UP's Agra: Report

A 36-year-old woman who drives an autorickshaw was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, after they posed as “Army jawans” and promised to help her daughter secure admission to a military school, police said on Saturday, according to The Times of India report. The survivor told authorities that the accused invited her to a hotel and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. (Representational Image)

The survivor told authorities that the accused invited her to a hotel and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. Police have formed multiple teams to track down and arrest the suspects.

What happened?

Police on Saturday told The TOI they have received “some leads from her medical report.”

ACP Agra, Hemant Kumar, said, “A case was registered against the accused under BNS section 70 (1) (gang-rape) following a complaint by the woman at Rakabganj police station on Friday. We're probing all her claims.”

In her complaint, the woman said the two men had boarded her autorickshaw, claiming to be “Army jawans” during the ride. They offered to help secure her daughter’s admission and exchanged phone numbers with her. Later, they gave her the address of a hotel and asked her to visit for her daughter's sake.

Upon her visit, the men allegedly took her to a hotel room, raped her at gunpoint, and threatened to harm her daughter if she reported the incident to the police.

Police said a team visited the city hotel and gathered information about the suspects, who are believed to be from Bulandshahr. Another team has been dispatched there as part of the ongoing investigation.

Woman gangraped while at picnic with fiancé in Kasganj

In another unrelated incident, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested five men accused of gang-raping a woman at a picnic spot in Kasganj district earlier this month.

The incident occurred on April 10 at the Nadrai Aqueduct near the Hazara Canal, where the woman had gone with her fiancé. Police said the crime took place in broad daylight and involved over half a dozen accused, news agency ANI reported.

According to the police, the perpetrators dragged the woman into a room built along the canal and assaulted her while her fiancé was held outside and beaten.

“The accused dragged the girl to a room built on Hazara Canal. The accused kept threatening the fiancé by beating him outside. The accused raped the victim one by one inside the room,” ANI quoted police officials as saying.

The woman initially went to her family after her health worsened. It was only after this that the incident was reported via a police helpline.