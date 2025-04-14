Woman gangraped while at picnic with fiancé in UP's Kasganj; 5 held

Uttar Pradesh Police has reportedly arrested five men accused of raping a woman while she was at a picnic spot with her fiancé in Kasganj district last week. The victim was allegedly dragged into a room by the accused while her fiancé was beaten up outside(Pixabay/Representative)

The victim was allegedly gangraped in broad daylight in Kasganj district, police said, adding that the crime took place at a picnic point where she had come with her fiancé, Nadrai Aqueduct, at Hazara Canal with her fiancé on April 10.

More than half a dozen people have been accused of gang rape, news agency ANI quoted police as saying.

Gruesome details

The victim was allegedly dragged into a room by the accused while her fiancé was beaten up outside. "The accused dragged the girl to a room built on Hazara Canal. The accused kept threatening the fiancé by beating him outside. The accused raped the victim one by one inside the room," the news agency quoted police.

The victim visited her family after her health deteriorated, after which the incident of gangrape was reported to the police helpline.

The police have arrested five people in connection with the incident and are on the lookout for others involved in the crime.

Further investigation is ongoing into the matter.

In another unrelated incident, twelve people have been arrested in connection with the gangrape of a woman in Varanasi allegedly by 23 men over several days.

ACP Vidush Saxena said on Sunday, "A total of 12 accused have been arrested and are being sent to judicial custody. The remaining accused are being identified and will be accounted for soon. The victim and the family are being provided aid under the Rani Lakshmi Bai Scheme. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. Three more accused have been arrested and sent to jail."

Earlier, on April 9, nine accused were sent to judicial custody by the District and Sessions Court. The police found the victim on April 4 in an unconscious state.

The lawyer of one of the accused said that a total of 23 people have been accused in the case.