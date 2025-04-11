PM Modi seeks update on Varanasi gangrape at airport, orders ‘strictest action'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was briefed on the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old woman in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, where he arrived to launch development projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being briefed about the recent gangrape in Varanasi from the city's police commissioner, divisional commissioner and district magistrate.(ANI)

"Immediately after landing in Varanasi, the prime minister was briefed by the police commissioner, divisional commissioner and district magistrate on the "recent criminal rape incident in the city", a Uttar Pradesh government statement read.

"He instructed them to take the strictest possible action against the culprits and to implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future," it said.

Varanasi gangrape incident

At least nine persons have been arrested and sent to judicial custody in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old student.

According to the victim's father, she had left home to visit her friend on March 29.

“She came in contact with boys after that, and 3-4 days passed by. We were all worried, and fearing judgement, we tried finding her ourselves, but in vain. We approached the police on 3 April. She was found on 4 April by the police. She was in bad state. After treatment, when she became normal, she narrated the whole incident,” ANI quoted the girl's father as saying.

According to the police, she was lured and taken away and raped for several days. The victim alleged that 23 people raped her over a span of 7 days.

The police are still searching for the other accused.

“She was intoxicated many times by many people and was gang-raped. The involvement of so many men indicates that it was a planned attempt. My daughter studied Commerce in her inter, and she was planning on pursuing sports. She is 19 years old. I do not know or recognise any accused,” the victim's father said.

"Yogi Adityanath is known for tactfully handling such cases. I urge him to give us justice. I do not demand the accused to be hanged, but the punishment should be so severe that people think twice before raping anyone," he added/

“The accused were brought to the court, there were total 9 accused. All were sent to judicial custody. A total of 23 people have been accused in this. 11 people are unidentified,” Alok Saurabh, lawyer of one of the accused, said.

(With ANI inputs)