Eight people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting two minor boys from the Hakki Pikki community, semi-nomadic Scheduled Tribe, after tying them to an areca tree over suspicion of robbery in Channagiri taluk, Davangere district, police said on Sunday, adding that a search has been initiated for the ninth accused. 2 minors tied to tree, assaulted on theft suspicion; 8 held: Police

Channagiri police inspector M Ravish said that the incident, which occurred three days ago, came to light on Saturday after a purported video of the assault went viral on social media. “The two boys were accused of theft and alleged indecent behaviour and as punishment, the two were tied to a tree and attacked, with red ants reportedly used during the assault.”

“The attack was carried out by nine people from the same community after one of the boys was suspected of attempting to steal from the house of Darshan, a resident of the village. After the boys tried to flee, they were caught and subjected to violent punishment,” he said.

“We have registered a case on Saturday night under BNS sections 189 (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapon), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 352 (punishment for making use of false mark), 351 (criminal intimidation), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence), and Sections 75 and 76 of the Juvenile Justice Act,” the inspector said, adding that the case was registered on the basis of a complaint by the grandfather of one of the victims.

“Eight of the nine accused have been arrested. They are B Subhash (23), MB Lucky (21), RK Darshan (22), BN Parashu (25), N D Shivadarshan (23), BR Harish (25), N K Patti Raju (20), and N Bhuni (18). One accused, Purushotham (24), is absconding. All arrested were produced before the JMFC court on Sunday and remanded to 14 days in judicial custody,” Ravish said.