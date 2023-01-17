2 LeT terrorists killed in J&K's Budgam, arms and ammunition recovered

Two terrorists were killed Tuesday morning in an encounter in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The terrorists fired upon the security forces when a joint area domination party of Indian Army and J&K police tried to stop a suspected vehicle near court complex in Budgam, according to police. In retaliatory firing, the two terrorists were neutralised.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted: “On specific input, the joint area domination party of Army & Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle, terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed. Arms/ammunition recovered.”

The terrorists have been identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama, both linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said both the terrorists had escaped from from a cordon and search operation last week in nearby Magam area.

An AK rifle and a pistol were recovered from the slain ultras.

(More details awaited…)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON