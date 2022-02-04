2016 train burning case: All cases against Kapu protesters dropped

The state government on Thursday dropped all the cases, pending against hundreds of activists of Kapu community, in connection with the 2016 train burning case that took place in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh.

“The state government is withdrawing all the cases registered against the protesters in public interest and to maintain peace and security in the state, as per director general of police (DGP) Gautam Sawang’s recommendations,” said state principal secretary (home) Kumar Vishwajeet, in an order.

“In total, 329 cases were registered in connection with the Kapu reservation agitation from January, 2016 to March, 2019. Of these, 153 cases were disposed in the last two years – some through withdrawal and others by the courts at the lower level,” said the home secretary.

Out of the 176 cases left, the state government has now decided to withdraw charges against the Kapu agitators in 161 cases and another 14 are also being processed, the order read. However, one case registered regarding the burning of the express train is still pending with the central government.

The charges in the case have been filed underSections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting while armed with deadly weapons), 353 (criminal assault on public servant on duty), 438 (arson), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 149 (illegal gathering) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).Additionally,charges underthe Railways Act, 1989 and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 of General Railway Police (GRP) have also been framed against the agitators in the case.

“The state government has written to the Centre seeking consent for withdrawal of prosecution,” he said.

The home secretary said that the DGP has been asked to instruct the public prosecutors to file the affidavits in courts seeking to withdraw the pending cases.

CASE HISTORY

On January 31, 2016, thousands of members from the Kapu community had attended a public meeting under the banner “Kapu Garjana” (roar of Kapus) held by the then minister Mudragada Padmanabham, at Tuni in East Godavari district to demand inclusion of the Kapus in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category and, provision of reservations for them, as promised by the Telugu Desam Party before 2014 elections.

Following the meeting, the protesters attacked public properties and later, set afire Ratnachal Express when it halted at Tuni railway station. The panic-stricken passengers had jumped out of the train and fled the spot. Though there were no casualties, a few railway employees were injured during the arson.Later, Padmanabham and several Kapu agitators were arrested by the police and multiple cases were registered against them. The Kapu agitation continued for the next three years and more people were booked in the process.

After coming to power in May 2019, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had announced that the cases filed against the Kapu agitators would be lifted after due consideration.

