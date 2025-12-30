Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

2025: The year that wouldn’t let you look away | HT Rewind Quiz

ByAvinash Mudaliar
Published on: Dec 30, 2025 02:25 pm IST

2025 didn’t just happen, it hit us like a cannon ball.

Elections, wars, tariffs, moonshots, courtroom twists, culture storms, AI leaps, and those “wait, that actually happened?!” headlines that took over our feed and every conversation.

The HT 2025 Rewind Quiz challenges readers to test how well they remember the key moments of the year.
The HT 2025 Rewind Quiz challenges readers to test how well they remember the key moments of the year.

So here’s a quiz for those who stayed switched on. If you read beyond the headlines, caught the quiet detail everyone else missed, you’re exactly who this is made for.

We’re skipping the textbook questions and urge you to channel your news-memory flexes. Topics include India + world, politics + pop culture, business + science, sport + internet chaos and everything in between!

So if you’ve been truly keeping up and not just mindlessly scrolling, this is your moment. Trust your instincts and memory and take this quiz. Let’s see if 2025 still remembers you the way you remember it.

Let us know how you fared in the quiz. Stay tuned for more such quizzes.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 2025: The year that wouldn’t let you look away | HT Rewind Quiz
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On