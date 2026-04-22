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Assembly election LIVE updates: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu go to polls tomorrow; Kharge's ‘terrorist’ jibe sparks row

By Akansha Purohit
Apr 22, 2026 10:13:27 am IST

Assembly election LIVE updates: Addressing a rally in support of the DMK-led alliance, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge triggered a row by initially referring to Prime Minister Modi as a "terrorist who does not believe in equality."

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Addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge triggered a row by initially referring to Prime Minister Modi as a "terrorist"(ANI)

Assembly election LIVE updates: Campaigns for the Tamil Nadu and West Bengal assembly elections ended on Tuesday, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) making a strong push to breach the Opposition’s bastions in the southern and eastern parts of India. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 22 Apr 2026 10:13:27 am

    Assembly election LIVE updates: Madhya Pradesh CM demands apology over Kharge's ‘terrorist’ remarks

    Assembly election LIVE updates: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav demanded an apology from the Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge over his "terrorist" remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Speaking to ANI, Yadav criticised Kharge's remarks targeted at PM Modi, further stressing that the Congress should reflect on its behaviour and conduct.

  • Wed, 22 Apr 2026 09:47:45 am

    Assembly election LIVE updates: Over dozen ED raids ahead of West Bengal polls

    Assembly election LIVE updates: In the past month alone, according to details compiled by HT, the ED has mounted over a dozen operations, with officials in ED terming the crackdown crucial to unearth financial irregularities.

    An ED officer, who didn’t want to be named, said “all of its action is in ongoing probes and has been taken by following due process”.

    However, the ruling party in the state has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has weaponised investigative agencies ahead of the assembly elections. Read more here.

  • Wed, 22 Apr 2026 09:29:29 am

    Assembly election LIVE updates: ‘Congress is hitting new lows,’ says Amit Shah over Kharge's remarks

    Assembly election LIVE updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "terrorist", alleging that the Congress party has hit new lows in its political conduct and continues to degrade public discourse.

    In a post on X on Tuesday, the Home Minister said the Congress leadership had crossed all limits of political propriety with its comments, asserting that such statements bring shame to democratic institutions and insult the office of the Prime Minister.

  • Wed, 22 Apr 2026 09:13:49 am

    Assembly election LIVE updates: Bengal phase one polls to cover 152 seats, 3.60 crore voters to decide fate

    Assembly election LIVE updates: The opening round of the two-phase election covers 152 of the state's 294 seats – including all 54 in north Bengal's eight districts and several in Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum and Hooghly.

    More than 3.60 crore voters, including nearly 1.75 crore women, are eligible to exercise their franchise on Thursday. The Election Commission has deployed a record 2,450 companies of central forces, with more than 8,000 polling stations identified as highly sensitive.

  • Wed, 22 Apr 2026 08:40:39 am

    Assembly election LIVE updates: ‘Didn't call PM Modi terrorist, he is facilitating terrorism’, Kharge clarifies

    Assembly election LIVE updates: Addressing a rally in support of the DMK-led alliance, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge triggered a national firestorm by initially referring to Prime Minister Modi as a "terrorist who does not believe in equality."

    Facing immediate backlash from the NDA camp, Kharge later issued a clarification, though he maintained his aggressive stance. "He [PM Modi] is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist in the literal sense... What I mean is that Modi always threatens. The ED, I-T, and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take everything into his hands."

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