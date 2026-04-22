Assembly election LIVE updates: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu go to polls tomorrow; Kharge's ‘terrorist’ jibe sparks row
Assembly election LIVE updates: Addressing a rally in support of the DMK-led alliance, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge triggered a row by initially referring to Prime Minister Modi as a "terrorist who does not believe in equality."
Assembly election LIVE updates: Campaigns for the Tamil Nadu and West Bengal assembly elections ended on Tuesday, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) making a strong push to breach the Opposition’s bastions in the southern and eastern parts of India. ...Read More
Voting for the first phase of 152 seats in West Bengal will take place on April 23, along with polling in Tamil Nadu. Votes will be counted on May 4, in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. In West Bengal, voting in the second phase is scheduled for April 29.
In the past week, campaigning in the two states had centred around the Constitution Amendment Bill, which had aimed to expand the Lok Sabha to implement 33% reservation for women but failed to garner the required two-thirds majority.
Kharge's ‘terrorist’ remark spars row
Addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu in support of the DMK-led alliance, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge triggered a national firestorm by initially referring to Prime Minister Modi as a "terrorist who does not believe in equality."
Facing immediate backlash from the NDA camp, Kharge later issued a clarification, though he maintained his aggressive stance.
"He [PM Modi] is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist in the literal sense... What I mean is that Modi always threatens. The ED, I-T, and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take everything into his hands," Kharge said.
Mamata says ‘no one wants BJP’
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the TMC will return to power in the state for the fourth consecutive term, claiming that "no one wants the BJP to form government".
Addressing a poll rally at Haldia in Purba Medinipur district, Banerjee also urged opposition parties to come together to oust the BJP-led NDA government from the Centre.
"The BJP will not win the elections in West Bengal this time. The Trinamool Congress will again form the government. We will also throw out the BJP from Delhi in 2026 itself," Banerjee asserted.
Amit Shah launches attacks on Mamata
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over women's safety in West Bengal, citing incidents in Sandeshkhali, RG Kar Medical College, Durgapur Medical College and South Kolkata Law College, alleging a breakdown of law and order in the state.
Addressing a public rally in Salboni, West Medinipur, Shah said the BJP would take strict action against those accused of crimes against women once voted to power.
TVK's Vijay makes final appeal to voters
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Tuesday made a final appeal to voters ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, urging them to support his party's "Whistle" symbol.
In a message shared on X, Vijay addressed the voters as his "own kin" and thanking them for their continued support since his entry into politics. Positioning himself as a people-centric leader, he alleged that his party has faced sustained pressure from political opponents.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 22 Apr 2026 10:13:27 am
Assembly election LIVE updates: Madhya Pradesh CM demands apology over Kharge's ‘terrorist’ remarks
Assembly election LIVE updates: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav demanded an apology from the Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge over his "terrorist" remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Speaking to ANI, Yadav criticised Kharge's remarks targeted at PM Modi, further stressing that the Congress should reflect on its behaviour and conduct.
- Wed, 22 Apr 2026 09:47:45 am
Assembly election LIVE updates: Over dozen ED raids ahead of West Bengal polls
Assembly election LIVE updates: In the past month alone, according to details compiled by HT, the ED has mounted over a dozen operations, with officials in ED terming the crackdown crucial to unearth financial irregularities.
An ED officer, who didn’t want to be named, said “all of its action is in ongoing probes and has been taken by following due process”.
However, the ruling party in the state has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has weaponised investigative agencies ahead of the assembly elections. Read more here.
- Wed, 22 Apr 2026 09:29:29 am
Assembly election LIVE updates: ‘Congress is hitting new lows,’ says Amit Shah over Kharge's remarks
Assembly election LIVE updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "terrorist", alleging that the Congress party has hit new lows in its political conduct and continues to degrade public discourse.
In a post on X on Tuesday, the Home Minister said the Congress leadership had crossed all limits of political propriety with its comments, asserting that such statements bring shame to democratic institutions and insult the office of the Prime Minister.
- Wed, 22 Apr 2026 09:13:49 am
Assembly election LIVE updates: Bengal phase one polls to cover 152 seats, 3.60 crore voters to decide fate
Assembly election LIVE updates: The opening round of the two-phase election covers 152 of the state's 294 seats – including all 54 in north Bengal's eight districts and several in Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum and Hooghly.
More than 3.60 crore voters, including nearly 1.75 crore women, are eligible to exercise their franchise on Thursday. The Election Commission has deployed a record 2,450 companies of central forces, with more than 8,000 polling stations identified as highly sensitive.
- Wed, 22 Apr 2026 08:40:39 am
Assembly election LIVE updates: ‘Didn't call PM Modi terrorist, he is facilitating terrorism’, Kharge clarifies
Assembly election LIVE updates: Addressing a rally in support of the DMK-led alliance, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge triggered a national firestorm by initially referring to Prime Minister Modi as a "terrorist who does not believe in equality."
Facing immediate backlash from the NDA camp, Kharge later issued a clarification, though he maintained his aggressive stance. "He [PM Modi] is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist in the literal sense... What I mean is that Modi always threatens. The ED, I-T, and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take everything into his hands."