Assembly election LIVE updates: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu go to polls tomorrow; Kharge's ‘terrorist’ jibe sparks row

Assembly election LIVE updates: Campaigns for the Tamil Nadu and West Bengal assembly elections ended on Tuesday, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) making a strong push to breach the Opposition’s bastions in the southern and eastern parts of India. ...Read More

Voting for the first phase of 152 seats in West Bengal will take place on April 23, along with polling in Tamil Nadu. Votes will be counted on May 4, in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. In West Bengal, voting in the second phase is scheduled for April 29.

In the past week, campaigning in the two states had centred around the Constitution Amendment Bill, which had aimed to expand the Lok Sabha to implement 33% reservation for women but failed to garner the required two-thirds majority.

Kharge's ‘terrorist’ remark spars row

Addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu in support of the DMK-led alliance, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge triggered a national firestorm by initially referring to Prime Minister Modi as a "terrorist who does not believe in equality."

Facing immediate backlash from the NDA camp, Kharge later issued a clarification, though he maintained his aggressive stance.

"He [PM Modi] is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist in the literal sense... What I mean is that Modi always threatens. The ED, I-T, and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take everything into his hands," Kharge said.

Mamata says ‘no one wants BJP’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the TMC will return to power in the state for the fourth consecutive term, claiming that "no one wants the BJP to form government".

Addressing a poll rally at Haldia in Purba Medinipur district, Banerjee also urged opposition parties to come together to oust the BJP-led NDA government from the Centre.

"The BJP will not win the elections in West Bengal this time. The Trinamool Congress will again form the government. We will also throw out the BJP from Delhi in 2026 itself," Banerjee asserted.

Amit Shah launches attacks on Mamata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over women's safety in West Bengal, citing incidents in Sandeshkhali, RG Kar Medical College, Durgapur Medical College and South Kolkata Law College, alleging a breakdown of law and order in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Salboni, West Medinipur, Shah said the BJP would take strict action against those accused of crimes against women once voted to power.

TVK's Vijay makes final appeal to voters

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Tuesday made a final appeal to voters ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, urging them to support his party's "Whistle" symbol.

In a message shared on X, Vijay addressed the voters as his "own kin" and thanking them for their continued support since his entry into politics. Positioning himself as a people-centric leader, he alleged that his party has faced sustained pressure from political opponents.