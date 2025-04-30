21 Manipur MLAs write to PM Modi, Shah seeking restoration of ‘popular government’

Imphal: A group of 21 members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) from Manipur has submitted letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah, demanding the immediate installation of a “popular government in the state”. Expressing concern over the growing unrest, the letter further read, “There is a strong apprehension among the public that violence may reoccur.” (File photo)

The union home ministry and the Prime Minister’s office received the letters on Tuesday, copies of which have been seen by HT.

“The people of Manipur welcomed the President’s Rule imposed on 13th February, 2025, with hope and expectations. However, nearly three months later, no visible actions to restore peace and normalcy have been seen,” the letters read.

Expressing concern over the growing unrest, the letters said, “There is a strong apprehension among the public that violence may reoccur. Several civil society organisations have begun opposing the President’s Rule and are demanding the formation of a popular government. Public rallies and street meetings are being held, where ruling MLAs are blamed for not staking claim to form a government and for the imposition of President’s Rule.”

“We believe that installing a popular government is the only way to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. We assure you of our full dedication and commitment to restoring peace if a popular government is reinstated,” the letters added.

The signatories include 14 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs—three of whom were elected on Janata Dal (United) tickets and later merged with the BJP—alongside three National People’s Party (NPP) MLAs, two Naga People’s Front (NPF) members, and two independents.

A signatory, speaking anonymously, said, “We now have the support of 32 MLAs. If no positive response comes from Delhi, we may stake a claim to form the government after May 15.” The legislators reportedly have the support of the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs from the state, another MLA said, requesting anonymity.

In February, the Centre imposed President’s rule in Manipur, days after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned following a rebellion by some ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators against Singh. A month before Singh’s resignation, the Centre had appointed former home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the governor.

Since the outbreak of violence in 2023, over 250 people have been killed, more than 60,000 displaced, and approximately 80,000 security personnel including central armed forces and state police have been deployed across Manipur, according to official data.